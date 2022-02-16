Hijab row: Karnataka colleges reopen amid tight security

Barring students, teachers and staff of colleges, movement of other persons have been restricted in the surrounding areas of the colleges.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra warned that the court order on uniform has to be strictly followed and that there is no question of students or anyone demanding wearing hijab or saffron shawls.

"There will be an action on such persons. There will be serious consequences if the law of the land and constitution is not respected," he stated. Education Minister B.C. Nagesh requested the students to attend classes and focus on studies by following state guidelines.