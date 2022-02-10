Hijab row | No religious symbols ‘for now’, reopen schools, orders Karnataka High Court

The orders have been given orally and written orders are yet to be issued.

“We will hear the matter every day and issue orders soon,” CJ Awasthi said.

The bench, which also comprises Justice Krishna S. Dixit, and Justice Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin, declined, at this stage, the arguments of petitioners seeking orders to the government for allowing students to wear hijab to classrooms.

Earlier, while hearing the arguments, the Chief Justice told Advocate General Prabhuling Navadagi to open schools in the state.

“Closure of schools is not a good development. Take necessary action and conduct classes. See to it that no problem surfaces,” he stated.