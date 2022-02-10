Hijab row: RSS Muslim wing supports K'taka girl, says 'purdah' part of Indian culture

Talking to reporters, Anil Singh, Avadh prant sanchalak of Muslim Rashtriya Manch, said, "She is a daughter and sister of our community. We stand by her in her hour of crisis."



In its statement, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch said that Hindu culture teaches respect of women and those who chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' and tried to terrorise the girl were wrong.



"The girl has a constitutional freedom to wear a hijab," the statement read. If she had violated the campus dress code, then the institution has the right to act against her.

