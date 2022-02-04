Hijab row|Karnataka CM holds meeting, existing uniform related rules to continue at edu institutions until HC verdict

"As the matter is before the court, the Chief Minister today held a meeting with the Legal department and the Primary and Secondary Education departments. He has advised us to inform the government's stand to the court after getting the Advocate General's opinion. Legal department informed the meeting as to what the law and rules say," Nagesh said.

Alleging "hidden hands" behind the hijab controversy as attempts are on to make it an international news, Nagesh said, "some people who are against this country, as part of a propaganda, are doing this. They are unable to digest India's standing globally and the respect our Prime Minister is getting internationally."