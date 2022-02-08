Hijab row|Protests spread across colleges in Karnataka
Bengaluru, Feb 8: The hijab-row triggered protests in Karnataka spread across the state on Tuesday, with campuses witnessing ‘conflict-like’ situations marked by stone-pelting incidents, use of force by police and the Muslim girls standing their ground for wearing the headscarves, prompting calls for peace and calm both by the government and the High Court, which is now looking into the students’ plea for their right to their hijab.
As the issue snowballed into a major controversy, the government declared three days’ of holidays for educational institutions across the state, even as voices across the country came in for and against the hijab issue.
Protests erupted at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College in Udupi after a large group of students wearing saffron stoles and headgears raised slogans in the college campus as hijab clad Muslim girls were staging a protest demanding justice.
In Mandya, visuals of a group of boys heckling a hijab-clad girl went viral, even as support came pouring in for her on social media.
The student, who asserted the protest demanding the girls’ right to wear hijab would continue, said she had the support of her teachers and that those after her, apparently boys with saffron shawls, were “outsiders.”
“Everyone in the class...our principal and lecturers have supported us,” she told NDTV.
Her friends were of the opinion that those who had heckled here were outsiders, she added.
Tension prevailed at some educational institutions in Udupi, Shivamogga and Bagalkote, forcing the police and authorities to intervene.
Stone petting incident was reported near a college in Bagalkote’s Rabkavi Banhatti and a few students even tried to barge into the campus, whom police dispersed using a mild force. Couple of students and a teacher are said to be injured in the incident.
Similar incidents of stone-pelting and injuries had also been reported from Shivamogga district, and police had to intervene to bring the tense situation under control and they have detained some people including students. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC has been clamped in Shivamogga city for two days on Tuesday.
Some students even tried to hoist the saffron flag at the college premises in Shivamogga.
Similar protests have been reported at educational institutions in Mandya, Vijayapura, Gadag, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere and Chitradurga, among other districts.
Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said that out of about 5,000 plus Pre-University colleges that function, in about 10-12 institutions, conflict-like situations have been created, along with some degree colleges, due to hijab and saffron shawl controversy.
“At the time when the authorities were about to convince the (hijab wearing) students in Udupi, some elements spread it to Kundapur and other parts of the state....political leaders’ statements have also helped it spread to other parts,” he said.
In response to a question, he said, according to a report, the Campus Front of India (CFI) is said to have incited the row, and it will be investigated.
Chief Minister Bommai said: “I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of Karnataka to maintain peace and harmony.”
“I have ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate,” Bommai, who is in New Delhi said in a tweet.
Speaking to reporters in the national capital, he appealed to the Opposition and the people concerned not to escalate the situation by making “provocative” statements and to wait for the High Court order.