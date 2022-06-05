Himalayan States fountainhead of Aromatic startups: Dr Jitendra

Dr Jitendra Singh later addressed a press briefing where he said that the last 8 years have sprung new hope in the nation’s collective psyche. He added that the massive infrastructure development in the thus far neglected North-Eastern India is a testament to the will of the government to invest in all our people. Dr Singh said that the development of railway and air infrastructure in these parts has meant the end of their isolation from the rest of India.

The Union Minister said that the focus of the government in the last years has been on employment generation and capacity building of our youth. The Union Minister further said that hard work being done for the people has led to faith in the leadership of India. He added that this new modus-operandi and a new culture of our polity have been endorsed by our citizens who have reposed their faith in the government.