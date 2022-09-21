‘Historic milestone achieved in fight against Left Wing Extremism’

“A special strategy is being adopted against Left Wing Extremism from the year 2019. The coordinated efforts and campaigns of Central and State Security Forces and related agencies have led to unprecedented success in the fight against Left Wing Extremism.”

On this decisive success, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah congratulated the CRPF and the State Security Forces and said that the Ministry of Home Affairs under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue the zero-tolerance policy against Left Wing Extremism and Terrorism and this fight will be further intensified.

“In 2022, the security forces have achieved unprecedented success in Operation Octopus, Operation Double Bull, and Operation Chakrabandha in the fight against Left Wing Extremists. 7 Maoists were killed and 436 were arrested/surrendered in Chhattisgarh/ 4 Maoists were killed in Jharkhand and 120 were arrested/surrendered. 36 Maoists were arrested/surrendered in Bihar. Similarly, in Madhya Pradesh, 3 Maoists have been killed by security forces. This success becomes even more important because many of these Maoists killed had bounties of lakhs and crores of Rupees on their heads like Mithilesh Mahto had a reward of Rs. 1 crore.”

As a result of the efforts of the Union Home Ministry to expedite these operations, success has been achieved in eliminating the security vacuum in Bihar. In Jharkhand and Odisha, to a great extent success has been achieved in eliminating the security vacuum and in these states, the security vacuum will be filled completely by destroying the strongholds of the Left Wing Extremists.

Following this strategy, there is an action plan to fill the security vacuum in other states. There has been a steady decline in both the incidence of violence and its geographical spread. This campaign/fight reaching its final stage is proven by the fact that in 2022 in comparison to 2018, there has been a 39 percent reduction in the incidents of Left Wing Extremism related violence, 26 percent reduction in the number of sacrifices made by the security forces, the civilian casualties have reduced by 44 percent, the number of districts reporting violence has decreased by 24 percent and the number of these districts has been reduced to just 39 in 2022.