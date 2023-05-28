Historic moment to attend session in two Parliament houses: Dr Jitendra

“It has not occurred to many but we, the members of the 17th Lok Sabha are blessed with the unique opportunity of being the only batch of MPs who spent a part of the five-year parliamentary term in the old Parliament building and will now be spending the rest of the five-year parliamentary term in the new parliamentary building,” he said. “Right from the day the independent India adopted the Westminster pattern of parliament based on Lower House and Upper house, this rare chance was not destined to happen ever in the past and is unlikely to happen for over a century in the future. It is a record in itself,” he added.

“It is absolutely a historic moment, which happens but rarely in the life of someone,” said Dr Jitendra and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making this moment happen. He said, “While Modi has made this moment happen, the Almighty has blessed us to live this moment.”