History of freedom fighters should be compulsory subject: Azad

The former Chief Minister said that the only solution to the problem is imbibing Gandhian ideology in letter and spirit and ensuring history is taught till post-graduation as a compulsory subject. He said, “Had we taught the right history among our students; they would have come to know about the contribution of people from across the religions and communities and could have become the source of unity. Unfortunately, we teach the history of our convenience. It is no way doing good to our society. Rather, we need to teach the right history, especially about freedom fighters to ensure we are more than ever united as a nation.”