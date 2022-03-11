HM Amit Shah suggests proper analysis of NCRB data to help check crimes

He also said the NCRB data should help reduce the crime rate in the country by 20 per cent in next five years if it is made available to the right people at the right time, is kept in proper format and if a system is adopted for its proper analysis and management.

"The NCRB data should be used by all states for preparing their annual strategy for crime control. It should be used in a multi-dimensional and multi-purpose way in crime control," he said, addressing the 37th foundation day of the NCRB here.