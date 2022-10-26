HM Amit Shah to gift multi-crore projects to Haryana

Chandigarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various projects of Haryana in Faridabad in Thursday, an official said on Wednesday.

Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of four projects costing Rs 6,629 crore.

These include laying the foundation stone of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project costing Rs 5,618 crore, the inauguration of the Rail Coach Refurbishment Factory in Sonipat district costing Rs 590 crore, the country’s first longest elevated railway track built in Rohtak for Rs 315.40 crore.

Besides, the Union Minister will also dedicate and inaugurate the Haryana Police Residence Complex, Bhondsi, constructed at a cost of Rs 106 crore.