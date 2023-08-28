‘Homage to Brave Soldiers’, a chapter in NCERT curriculum on National War Memorial

New Delhi: A chapter on the National War Memorial - ‘A Homage to our Brave Soldiers’ - has been included in the NCERT curriculum. The Ministry of Defence said on Monday that the chapter has been included in the curriculum of class VII from this year.

The objective of this initiative, jointly undertaken by the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Education, is to inculcate the values of patriotism, devotion to duty courage and sacrifice among school children and increase the participation of youth in nation-building, an official in the defence ministry said.

According to the ministry, the chapter highlights the history, significance and concept of the National War Memorial (NWM), in addition to the supreme sacrifice made by the Bravehearts of the Armed Forces in the service of the nation.