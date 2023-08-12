Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates key infrastructure projects along Indo-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Kachchh

Kachchh (Gujarat): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the key infrastructure projects along the Indo-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Kachchh, said an official statement on Saturday.

According to an official release by BSF Gujarat, "In a significant step towards enhancing border security and infrastructure, Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for a Mooring Place at Koteshwar for the Border Security Force (BSF) in Kutch and also inaugurated the newly constructed Chidiyamod-Biarbet Link Road and OP Tower in the district's Harami Nala area."

Speaking at the event, the Home Minister emphasized the government's dedication to ensuring the safety and security of our nation's borders. He further said Mooring Place at Koteshwar will help in the upkeep and maintenance of BSF Floating BOPs and water vessels and enable the availability of these assets for round-the-clock surveillance and operations in the inaccessible creeks, said the official release.

The Mooring Place project, with an outlay of 257 crore, stands unveiled as a testament to the government's unwavering commitment to bolster the capabilities of our border guarding forces.

The release added that the strategically located, Mooring Place, spanning over an area of 60 acres, serves as a crucial infrastructure for BSF Water Vessels in the Creek region.

This state-of-the-art facility will facilitate maritime security operations in the Creek area and significantly improve the availability of resources for BSF personnel deployed in the region, said the release.