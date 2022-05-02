Home Minister Amit Shah reviews power situation amid outages

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday chaired a meeting of the top brass of coal, power and railway ministries amid electricity outages in various parts of the country due to shortage of coal at thermal plants, according to sources.

The meeting was attended by Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi, Power Minister R K Singh and top officials, among others. During the meeting, Shah reviewed the situation of coal supply to the power plants and power generation, among other issues, the sources told PTI.

The Union home ministry is the coordinating ministry between the Centre and states on various issues.