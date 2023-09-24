Home Minister Amit Shah to chair 31st meet of NZC in Amritsar on Sep 26

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will preside over the 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council in Amritsar, Punjab on Tuesday.

Northern Zonal Council comprises the states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territories of Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh.

The meeting is being organized by the Inter State Council Secretariat under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, in collaboration with the Government of Punjab.

An official spokesperson said that the 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council will be attended by the Chief Ministers of the member states along with two senior ministers from each state and the Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of the Union Territories.

The Chief Secretaries and other senior officers of the State Governments and Union Territories and senior officers of the central government will also participate in the meeting.

Five Zonal Councils were established in the year 1957 under Section 15-22 of the States Reorganization Act, 1956. Union Home Minister is the Chairman of these five Zonal Councils, while the Chief Ministers of the States and the Administrator or Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territories included in the respective Zonal Council are its members, one of whom is the Vice-Chairman by rotation each year.