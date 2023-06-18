Honour that awaits PM Modi in US, only few have got in past: Jaishankar

New Delhi, June 17: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit, Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday said that the honour that the Prime Minister will get there, only a few have got in the past.

Speaking to the media here while travelling in a bus, Jaisdhankar said, "The Prime Minister will be on a state visit to the US.

State visit means it is the highest level in terms of honour."

He said, "The respect that the Prime Minister gets, only a few people have been given in the past."

The Minister asserted that in an unprecedented move, an Indian Prime Minister will address the US Congress for the second time. "Earlier, eminent people like Nelson Mandela and Winston Churchill have addressed the US Congress twice or more. That is the reason why its importance is huge," he added.