‘Hospitalisation, death rates low despite rise in Covid cases due to vaccination’

Such “waxing and waning course of infection trajectory are not unusual for pandemics due to novel pathogens”, said Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar in reply to whether the government has conducted any study to find out the reasons for such a rise in cases.

A number of factors, including unexposed and immunocompromised population, change in virus characteristics and waning immunity, tend to contribute to such phenomenon, she said.