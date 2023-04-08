Humane touch essential for ensuring law serves needs of people: CJI Chandrachud

Guwahati: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that a humane touch of law is essential for ensuring that the law serves the needs and interests of all the people and it requires a willingness to be empathetic to the unique identities of people.

"A humane touch of law is essential for ensuring the law serves the needs and interests of all the people, it requires a willingness to be empathetic to the unique identities of people with a commitment to accessibility and fairness," CJI Chandrachud said while addressing the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Gauhati High Court on Friday.

He said that when the law is wisely applied and interpreted in the hands of judges it takes a step forward towards realising justice.

"When the law is wisely applied and interpreted in the hands of judges it takes a step forward towards realising justice. But when the law is wielded without principle it can carry the burden of arbitrariness. For the judges and lawyers and for all of us as citizens, the constitutional path is reflected in the value of the preamble. These parameters provide the beacon for the unity of our nation and the stability of the social fabric," he said.