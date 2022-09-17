Humbled by affection on birthday: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he was humbled by the affection he received on his birthday and asserted that when people work collectively, India will fulfil its goal of sustainable and inclusive development.

"I spent the day attending programmes that cover our economy, society and the environment. I truly believe that when we collectively work on these spheres, we will fulfil our goal of sustainable and inclusive development. May we keep working harder and harder in the times to come," he said in tweets.