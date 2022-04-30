Hybrid learning in schools can significantly reduce COVID-19 spread: Study

"Early in the pandemic when school closures were becoming the norm, many debated the pros and cons of this measure," said Pinar Keskinocak, a professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology, US, and the principal investigator of the study.

"Do we get enough benefit to offset the social costs and impacts on education? This research shows that there is a benefit in infection reduction, especially in the absence of effective pharmaceutical interventions, and most of the benefits can be attained with a hybrid approach," Keskinocak said in a statement.