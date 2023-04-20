Hybrid Solar Eclipse: All you need to know about first solar eclipse of 2023

New Delhi: The world is going to witness a rare astronomical event on Thursday - a hybrid solar eclipse. It takes place when a total eclipse and the annular solar eclipse occur at the same time.

An eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, casting a shadow on the Earth’s surface.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s hybrid solar eclipse.

What is a hybrid solar eclipse?

A hybrid solar eclipse is a rare type of eclipse that occurs only a few times per century. As per NASA, hybrid eclipses shift from annular to total due to our planet’s curve.