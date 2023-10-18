Hybrid war will be part of future conventional wars: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that the unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war, will be part of the future conventional wars.

He said that the armed forces should keep all these facets in consideration while planning and formulating strategies.

“We must keep learning from the incidents happening around the globe. Expect the unexpected and thereby plan, strategize and prepare accordingly,” Singh said during his address at Army Commanders' Conference in New Delhi.

Commenting on the current situation along the Northern borders, he expressed full confidence in the Army for any contingency though the ongoing talks for peaceful resolution will continue at all levels.