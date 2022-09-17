‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ not celebrated officially so far due to vote bank politics: Amit Shah

He said he would like to congratulate Prime Minister NarendraModi for deciding to commemorate the day.

Shah was speaking at the Union Government’s official celebration of ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ to mark the occasion of erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule merging with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948.

“...when there was a demand in the region that Hyderabad Liberation Day be celebrated with government endorsement, it is unfortunate that, 75 years are over, but those who were in government here could not dare celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day due to vote bank politics,” he charged.