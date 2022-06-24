Hyderpora Encounter | SC to hear plea of man seeking exhumation of son’s body

New Delhi, June 24: The Supreme Court Friday agreed to hear on June 27 a plea filed by a man seeking a direction to exhume the body of his son, who was dubbed a terrorist and killed in an encounter in November 2021, and hand it to his family for last rites.
A vacation bench of justices CT Ravi Kumar and Sudhanshu Dhulia was told by senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Muhammad Latief Magrey that a single-judge bench of the J&K High Court had allowed the exhuming of his son's body but it was later stayed by a division bench.
He said that his clien 's only need to exhume the body of his son Aamir Magrey was to perform his last rites.
The bench said it would hear the petition on June 27.
The High Court had said that if the body was “highly putrefied and not in deliverable state or likely to pose risk to public health and hygiene, the petitioner and his close relatives should be allowed to perform last rites as per their tradition and religious beliefs in the graveyard itself”.
In that situation, the state shall pay petitioner Magrey a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for deprivation of his right to have the body of his son and give him a decent burial as per the family traditions, religious obligations, and faith which the deceased professed when he was alive, the single judge bench order had said.
Four people were killed in the encounter on the outskirts of Srinagar on November 15, 2021