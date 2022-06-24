Hyderpora Encounter | SC to hear plea of man seeking exhumation of son’s body

A vacation bench of justices CT Ravi Kumar and Sudhanshu Dhulia was told by senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Muhammad Latief Magrey that a single-judge bench of the J&K High Court had allowed the exhuming of his son's body but it was later stayed by a division bench.

He said that his clien 's only need to exhume the body of his son Aamir Magrey was to perform his last rites.

The bench said it would hear the petition on June 27.