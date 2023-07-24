I am ready for discussion: Amit Shah on ‘sensitive’ Manipur issue

New Delhi: Urging the opposition party MPs in Lok Sabha to let the House function smoothly during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that he is ready for discussion on Manipur issue and that it is important that the country gets to know the truth on this “sensitive” matter.

As the members of the Lok Sabha met at 2 pm after being adjourned at 12 pm, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stood from his seat to address the Lower House. After the House reassembled at 2 pm, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, amid continuous sloganeering from the opposition party MPs, said, “Honorable members, you have been demanding discussion on Manipur for two-three days.” He then appealed to the Union Home Minister to address the House on the issue.

During his address, Shah said that he does not understand why the opposition does not want to allow discussion on the Manipur issue.

“I urge all the respected members of the opposition that on a very sensitive issue, many members have demanded a discussion by the ruling party and the opposition, I am ready for the discussion. I do not know why the opposition does not want to allow discussion,” Shah said.