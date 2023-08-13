I-Day: Entry of heavy vehicles to be restricted at Delhi borders from Aug 14

On the occasion of Independence Day, about 3,000 traffic police personnel will be deployed to regulate the traffic and will be deployed at major junctions across the national capital, and also on roads connecting the border to the Red Fort.

“From the night of August 14 at 10 pm, entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles (vehicles carrying goods) will be stopped from Delhi’s border, and entry will start only after the programme ends on the next day, August 15,” Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav told ANI.