I don't want Z category security cover, Owaisi tells Lok Sabha

According to the police, two youth have been arrested for their involvement in the firing incident that took place in Kithoudh area in Meerut on Thursday.

"I don't want Z category security, as I don't want to lead a life in suffocation as I always want to be with the poor and deprived people of this country and my constituency. I urge the government to work for deradicalising such youth who opened fire on my vehicle on Thursday," Owaisi said the Lok Sabha on Friday.