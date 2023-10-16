I will frequently visit Bengal to bring change: Amit Shah

Kolkata: Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that he will be visiting West Bengal frequently in the coming days to ensure change in the political power situation in the state.

He was in Kolkata to inaugurate the community Puja of Santosh Mitra Square at Lebutala Park in central Kolkata, whose principal organiser is BJP councillor in Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Sajal Ghosh.

“This is not the occasion for making political statements. So, I will not do that now. But I will be frequenting the state more, making political statements and ensuring that there is change in the state,” the Shah said.

He also referred to the theme of the Puja committee this year which is Ram Madir in Ayodhya. “The Prime Minister Narandra Modi will be inaugurating the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya in January next year. But before that there is inauguration of another Ram Mandir in Kolkata by the people,” the Home Minister said.

Besides Shah and Ghosh, also present on the occasion was BJP’s state president in West Bengal and party Lok Sabha member Sukanta Majumdar and the leader of the opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari.

The inauguration of the Puja pandal was the only scheduled programme of Home Minister in Kolkata on Monday. He will fly back to New Delhi in evening.

Santosh Mitra Square, this year too, has maintained its tradition of not accepting the donation and other financial benefits offered by the state government to the community Durga Puja committees every year.

“We have not been accepting donations for the last two years. Pujas have been organised with lots of pomp and grandeur even before. So, it will happen this year as well. But we do not want to be a party to waste money of the state exchequer and that too at a time when the state government is unable to meet essential expenditure for development or go for recruitment for the vacant posts,” Ghosh said.