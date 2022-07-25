‘I will not spare my own minister if found guilty’

Breaking her silence on the issue during a state government event to felicitate acclaimed persons from different fields, Banerjee said, “Supporting corruption is neither my passion nor my habit. I cannot say that everyone is innocent. I want to clearly say that the money recovered from the residence of a woman (Arpita Mukherjee in this case) has no connection either with the Trinamool or the state government.

“If anyone is found guilty, let him be imprisoned for life. But I am saddened by the way my name is being dragged into the issue of recovery of cash. I will not tolerate such false propaganda any more.”