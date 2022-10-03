IAF aircraft scramble after bomb threat in Iranian passenger flight

New Delhi: Indian securities authorities were on alert following a bomb threat on board an Iranian passenger flight when it was approaching Delhi.

Sources said that IAF fighter aircraft were scrambled, which followed the aircraft at a safe distance.

Intimation was received of a bomb scare on an airline bearing Iranian registration, when it was transiting through Indian airspace.

“IAF fighter aircraft were scrambled, which followed the aircraft at a safe distance. The aircraft was offered the option to land at Jaipur and then, at Chandigarh. However, the pilot declared his unwillingness to divert to either of the two airports,” said a source.

Sources claimed that after a while, intimation was received from Tehran to disregard the bomb scare, following which, the aircraft continued its journey towards its final destination.

All actions were taken by IAF as per the laid down procedure, jointly with Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). The aircraft was under close radar surveillance by the Air Force throughout the Indian airspace, said a source.

The Mahan Air flight was in Indian airspace when the airline received the bomb threat.

As per a flight tracking website Flightradar, the plane was on its way from Tehran in Iran to Guangzhou in China. The flight continued its journey to China after clearance from the authorities.

A call regarding the bomb threat on the flight was received at around 9:20 a.m. on Monday and the nature of the threat was still unclear. Sources said that following the call of bomb threat, the authorities at the Delhi airport.