IAF fighter jets to conduct air combat drill in northeast

New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets will conduct air combat exercise in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and other northeastern states amid the tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the eastern sector with China.

The IAF said the Eastern Air Command will be conducting its annual Command-level exercise during the first week of February. This exercise, named POORVI AKASH, will be conducted after a gap of two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The exercise will involve activation of the Command’s fighter, helicopter and transport assets towards routine practice of aerial drills, including joint exercises, an Air Force official said.