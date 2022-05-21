IAF overtakes Chinese Air Force in WDMMA ranking

New Delhi, May 20: The World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft (WDMMA) has published the Global Air Powers Ranking of 2022, a report that has placed the Indian Air Force (IAF) above the People's Liberation Army Air Force, also known as the Chinese Air Force.

The report has evaluated the total fighting strength of the various air services of different nations of the world and has ranked them accordingly.

Not just China, but IAF has been placed above Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF), Israeli Air Force and French Air and Space Force as well. The World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft (WDMMA) evaluates by taking into various factors and presents a comprehensive report that describes in detail the current strengths and inherent weaknesses of modern military air services across the globe.