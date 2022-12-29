IAF successfully fires Brahmos missile from Sukhoi SU-30 MKI

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force on Thursday said that it has successfully fired the extended range version of Brahmos Air Launched Missile against a ship target from a Sukhoi SU-30MKI aircraft.

The IAF said that the missile can hit a target at a range of around 400 km. After being launched from a Su-30 fighter aircraft, the missile hit the target ship in the centre, achieving the desired mission objectives in firing conducted in the Bay of Bengal region.

With this, the IAF has achieved a significant capability boost to carry out precision strikes from SU-30MKI aircraft against land and sea targets over very long ranges, it added.