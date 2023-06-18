IAF taking steps to be future ready: President Droupadi Murmu

The President made the remarks after reviewing the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) of the 211th Course with full Military splendour at Air Force Academy (AFA) in Dundigal near Hyderabad.

This is the first occasion in the history of AFA when a President is the reviewing officer, according to Academy officials.

Addressing the gathering, Murmu said: "I am happy to note that our Air Force is taking steps to be ever ready, especially future ready keeping in view the overall security scenario including the challenges of fighting a high technology war in a network-centric future battle space."