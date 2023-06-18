IAF taking steps to be future ready: President Droupadi Murmu

Hyderabad, June 17: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said that the Indian Air Force is taking steps to be future ready keeping in view the overall security scenario, including challenges of fighting a high technology war in a network-centric future battle space.

The President made the remarks after reviewing the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) of the 211th Course with full Military splendour at Air Force Academy (AFA) in Dundigal near Hyderabad.

This is the first occasion in the history of AFA when a President is the reviewing officer, according to Academy officials.

Addressing the gathering, Murmu said: "I am happy to note that our Air Force is taking steps to be ever ready, especially future ready keeping in view the overall security scenario including the challenges of fighting a high technology war in a network-centric future battle space."

She said that the great role played by the brave warriors of the IAF in defending the country in the wars of 1948, 1965 and 1971 is written in golden letters.