IAS vs IPS: K'taka govt slaps notices on warring women officers

According to sources, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) has asked the officers not to go to the media or share anything on social media against each other. Under Secretary James Tarakan issued the notices and warned them against violating rules.



"In spite of having a forum to file your objections and complaints, you have gone to the media causing severe embarrassment and bringing disrepute to the government," the notice stated.



Being a government officer, this conduct is not tenable and is against the Service Rules. As per rules, one can approach the media only regarding serving duties and to give information on government projects. The statements to the media should have been avoided, it further read.



Strict orders have been given to both officers not to go to the media and follow the circular of Service Rules and maintain discipline. The notice had been issued as per the directions of Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai.