ICMR releases guidelines for using drones in healthcare

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday released a guidance document for use of drones in healthcare for medical supplies in far-flung areas. The research body has come up with this document after using the drones for delivering Covid-19 vaccines in the northeastern states of Manipur and Nagaland.

As per the guidance document, the Covid-19 vaccines and serums with storage temperature between 2AoC and 8AoC, tablets and capsules, syrups in bottles, gloves, syringes, blood bags, diagnostic biological tissues, urine, blood, sputum, saliva or frozen specimens can only be transported by drone.