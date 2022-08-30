IDENTIFICATION OF MINORITIES: SC grants Centre 6 weeks for consultation with stakeholders

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted six weeks to the Centre after it sought more time for wider consultation with stakeholders on the issue of identification of minorities, including Hindus, at the state level.

The apex court perused the status report filed by the Ministry of Minority Affairs which said meetings were held with the states on the issue.

“It is stated in the status report that meetings with state governments have been held and some more time is required to have a wider consultation with all stakeholders. Six weeks’ time is sought for the said purpose,” said a bench of Justices S K Kaul and A S Oka.

The top court was hearing the pleas, including one filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, which sought directions for framing guidelines for the identification of minorities at the state level, contending that Hindus are in minority in 10 states.

The bench, which posted the matter for resumed hearing on October 19, observed the government has said it is in consultation with the states concerned.