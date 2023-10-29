IED in tiffin box used for explosion

Kochi (Kerala): The investigation into the multiple bomb blasts in Kerala's Kalamassery Convention Centre on Sunday has revealed that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) kept in a tiffin box was used to trigger the explosion, said sources.

One person was killed and 40 were injured in the blasts. Among the injured, the condition of seven persons was critical.

Kerala DGP Sheik Darvesh Saheb ruled out the initial reports of the explosion taking place due to an electric short circuit and confirmed that the explosion was a bomb blast.

Sources have also confirmed that it was an act intended to create terror. About 2,000 people were gathered for prayers at the convention centre at the time of the blast.