If court convicted Rahul, how’s BJP responsible: Tomar

Indore: Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday asked that if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is convicted by a court, then how is BJP responsible for it.

While addressing the media, he said, “Some political parties do not have any faith left in democracy. The age of Rahul Gandhi is increasing but unfortunately, his powers of understanding are not growing. If Rahul Gandhi has been convicted by a court, how is the BJP responsible for that? He made remarks about a community. Someone did not like it and registered a complaint against him. He was punished. How is BJP responsible for this situation?” He further stated that no family is bigger than the Constitution. “He should appeal his case in the courts but he is not doing that. He was disqualified from Lok Sabha as per the provisions written in the constitution. He thinks they are above every institution in this country. Our country is run by the constitution and no family is bigger than the constitution,” he said.