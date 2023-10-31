"If merger of J&K had been entrusted to Sardar Patel, problem of Article 370 wouldn't have arisen": Rajnath Singh

Singh also asserted that the BJP is making constant efforts to give recognition to Vallabbhai Patel.

"We are making efforts to give Sardar Patel the respect he always deserved. For the first time in 2013, as National President of BJP, I flagged off the first 'Run for Unity' in Delhi", Singh remarked.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has installed a 182-foot-tall statue of Sardar Patel in Kevadiya, Gujarat, and its name is 'Statue of Liberty", he added.