If stray dogs attack people, those who feed them could be held liable: SC

As a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and J.K. Maheshwari was hearing petitions in connection with the stray dogs' menace in Kerala, Justice Khanna orally observed that he is a dog lover and there are many dog lovers and suggested that people who feed stray dogs could possibly keep a number or marking on the dog they feed.

"They will be responsible for vaccinating them and bearing the cost if a person is attacked," he said.