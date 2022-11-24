IICC organising interfaith dialogue

Srinagar: The India Islamic Cultural Centre (IICC) is organising an interfaith dialogue on “The Role of Ulema in Fostering a Culture of Interfaith Peace and Social Harmony in India and Indonesia” at the India Islamic Cultural Centre on November 29.

According to a statement, the Ulemas play a very important role in the Islamic society and the objective of the discussion was to bring together Indian and Indonesian Ulema and scholars who could take forward the cooperation to promote tolerance, harmony and peaceful coexistence, and counter violent extremism and radicalisation.

The statement said that National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs of Indonesia Mohammad Mahfud would be the chief guests and deliver the opening address and the keynote address as well as the closing remarks, which would be open to the media.