IIEDC, UNICEF India, Move Beyond tripartite agreement to help promote career guidance

Prof. Bukhari said there is no dearth of talent among the youth of Kashmir but there is a need for proper guidance, counselling to enhance and encourage their capabilities.

Head IIEDC, NIT Srinagar, Prof Saad Parvez said IIEDC has a mandate to reach out to local youth.

"This collaboration will provide an opportunity to connect us on the ground and offer solutions to students facing challenges in their careers," he said.

Danish Aziz, Education Specialist, UNICEF India said they are already working closely with the Department of School Education, J&K Govt, in many educational initiatives.

“This collaboration is one more step in the same direction. I am sure that we will address the career concerns of students in the region. We will help them and find the right direction leading to their career ambition, he said.

Danish said UNICEF is desirous of conducting a visioning exercise for digital technology in school education, for which we would like to extend an invitation to NIT and Move Beyond for a collaborative effort.

"We look at a 2-5 days workshop with all concerned stakeholders from the department of school education, academicians and experts to draft a vision document that shall be instrumental in furthering the use of ICT in education,” he added.