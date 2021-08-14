IIM Jammu – Executive Programme in Machine Learning & AI for Business

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu’s Executive Programme in Machine Learning and AI for Businesses provides you professional guidance from experts to make you future-ready. Starting on September 30, 2021, this programme has been designed for professionals who want to gain an in-depth knowledge of ML & AI in order to assist businesses with technology for greater value and a competitive edge.

The programme is designed to provide hands-on learning of Python, R Programming, Tableau and other analytical tools. All graduates (10+2+3) or diploma holders (only 10+2+3) from a recognised university in any discipline are eligible to join the course.

During the 7-month tenure, participants will be exposed to statistics for business, exploratory data analysis & visualisation, machine learning and artificial intelligence, big data analytics, applications of machine learning & AI across domains, AI at production level, and AI & ML strategy. They will also benefit from chosen real-life case studies from Harvard Business School and IIM Bangalore along with a capstone project that will give them the opportunity to apply their learnings to real-world challenges. The programme will also help participants adapt to the changing customer needs, modify business strategies, and contribute to the development and deployment of AI-based projects.

Interested candidates can apply to the programme before August 23, 2021 by visiting [APPLICATION LINK]. All selected participants would be required to pay a programme fee of INR 64,500+GST, starting with a booking amount of INR 21,500+GST within seven (7) days of selection.

Certificate of completion and the prestigious Executive Alumni status will be awarded only to students with 60% attendance and satisfactory academic performance. The decision of IIM Jammu in this regard will be considered as final.