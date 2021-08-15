IIM Jammu – Executive Programme in Machine Learning & AI for Business
Machine Learning (ML) & Artificial Intelligence (AI) are revolutionising businesses across industries. They are changing the manner in which organisations operate and interact with their customers through enhanced process automation, innovative business strategies, and data-driven decision-making. An in-depth knowledge of these technologies is imperative for professionals to provide new insights to businesses.
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu’s Executive Programme in Machine Learning and AI for Businesses provides you professional guidance from experts to make you future-ready. Starting on September 30, 2021, this programme has been designed for professionals who want to gain an in-depth knowledge of ML & AI in order to assist businesses with technology for greater value and a competitive edge.
The programme is designed to provide hands-on learning of Python, R Programming, Tableau and other analytical tools. All graduates (10+2+3) or diploma holders (only 10+2+3) from a recognised university in any discipline are eligible to join the course.
During the 7-month tenure, participants will be exposed to statistics for business, exploratory data analysis & visualisation, machine learning and artificial intelligence, big data analytics, applications of machine learning & AI across domains, AI at production level, and AI & ML strategy. They will also benefit from chosen real-life case studies from Harvard Business School and IIM Bangalore along with a capstone project that will give them the opportunity to apply their learnings to real-world challenges. The programme will also help participants adapt to the changing customer needs, modify business strategies, and contribute to the development and deployment of AI-based projects.
Interested candidates can apply to the programme before August 23, 2021 by visiting [APPLICATION LINK]. All selected participants would be required to pay a programme fee of INR 64,500+GST, starting with a booking amount of INR 21,500+GST within seven (7) days of selection.
Certificate of completion and the prestigious Executive Alumni status will be awarded only to students with 60% attendance and satisfactory academic performance. The decision of IIM Jammu in this regard will be considered as final.