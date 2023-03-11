IIT Roorkee identifies new anti-bacterial molecule to fight superbugs

The team investigated in detail the mode of action of this interaction and the molecule's capability to combat soft-tissue infections caused by S. aureus and P.aeruginosa.



"The results indicate that IITR00693 has the highest safety index and efficacy. The synergy between IITR00693 and polymyxin B against Gram-positive S. aureus was intriguing, as polymyxin B is specifically active against Gram-negative bacteria," said Mahak Saini, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT Roorkee.



The findings are published in the American Chemical Society Journal-ACS Infectious Diseases.



The team of researchers now aim to "further develop the molecule into a viable therapeutic agent that can be tested in clinical trials", said Prof K K Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, in the statement.



"This is an important step in the development of new antibiotics, as it will allow for the evaluation of the molecule's safety, efficacy, and potential side effects in soft and skin tissue infections," Pant added.