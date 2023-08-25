Illegal drugs, arms trade case: NIA arrests 1 person in LTTE revival attempt

With the arrest of Lingam A alias Adi Lingam, a key conspirator in the case in Tamil Nadu, a total of 14 persons have so far landed in the NIA net in the Srilankan illegal drugs and arms trade case. The case was registered in July 2022. An official spokesperson said, "A resident of Chennai, Lingam was a close associate of another accused, Gunasekharan, and acted as a benami for the latter’s illegal transactions relating to laundering the ‘proceeds of drugs and arms trade’ in India and Sri Lanka." Officials said that Lingam had also forged I'd documents for members of the racket in an attempt to legitimise their illegal stay in India, according to NIA investigations. "All the accused in the case were dealing actively in illegal drugs trade in India and Sri Lanka. They were using the money earned from the drugs trade for funding acquisition and amassing of weapons for the revival of LTTE in the two countries," officials said.