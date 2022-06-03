I’m in favour of strong opposition in country: PM Modi

"I felt ashamed that President Ram NathKovind came to the airport to welcome me. We work under his guidance. When I asked about it, the president replied that 'I have come to welcome you not as the President of the country but as a native of the village as per my values'." Modi said.

He said those gripped with "pariwarvad" (dynastic politics) are uniting against him, while people flay its ills. He said dynastic politics must stop so that anyone born in a village can become the prime minister or the president.

"We must be alert to the challenges of democracy like pariwarvad. Pariwarvad kills talent not just in politics but in every sphere," he said.