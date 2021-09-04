I'm not Tendulkar, the entire team has to work together: CJI

"You all gave credit to me for the appointments. But this is not my credit... I am not (Sachin) Tendulkar, the entire team has to work together, only then we will win the match," Ramana said.

The CJI was speaking at a felicitation function organised here by the Bar Council of India. It was attended by Law Minister Kiran Rijiju and several top court judges, days after the appointment of three women judges, including a future woman Chief Justice, and six other judges at one go in the top court.

Referring to the Law Minister for clearing the names for appointment to the top court, Ramana said: "He cleared (the names) at a jet speed, all the nine names. I think in record six days' time without any murmur or anything.

"I must thank the Prime Minister, the Law Minister and the Government of India for clearing the names. I expect the same speed for the appointments in the high courts. In another one month's time, we expect 90 per cent of the vacancies (in high courts) to be filled in the country."

According to the latest data, there are 465 vacancies in the high courts across the country against a total strength of 1,098 judges.

On Friday night, the Supreme Court collegium sent as many as 68 names -- the highest at one go -- to the Centre for appointment as judges at 12 high courts. Out of the 68, there are 44 lawyers while 24 are judicial officers. Ten out of the 68 are women.